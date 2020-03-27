Time To Sell Or More Gains Ahead? – Gentex Corporation (GNTX), Akorn Inc. (AKRX)

Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX) shares are -21.64% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 9.60% or $1.99 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -21.55% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 3.70% and -18.83% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 16, 2019, Guggenheim recommended the GNTX stock is a Buy, while earlier, Jefferies had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on January 06, 2020. 9 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.50 to suggest that the GNTX stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 9 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $22.71 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $29.50. The forecasts give the Gentex Corporation stock a price target range of $35.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $13.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 35.11% or -74.69%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 5.40% in the current quarter to $0.42, up from the $0.4 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.68, up 1.20% from $1.66 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.22 and $0.45. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.84 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 47 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 21 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 192,748 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 156,440. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 50,887 and 12,000 in purchases and sales respectively.

GOODE GARY F, a Director at the company, sold 9,414 shares worth $264543.0 at $28.10 per share on Oct 28. The Director had earlier sold another 12,000 GNTX shares valued at $360680.0 on Feb 03. The shares were sold at $30.06 per share. MULDER JOHN A (Director) sold 7,000 shares at $28.00 per share on Oct 23 for a total of $196000.0 while Nash Kevin C, (Chief Financial Officer) sold 12,000 shares on Oct 01 for $329885.0 with each share fetching $27.49.

Akorn Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX), on the other hand, is trading around $0.74 with a market cap of $102.56M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $2.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 63.0% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.05 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 6 times at Akorn Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 2 times and accounting for 100,000 shares. Insider sales totaled 115,532 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 4 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -2.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 20.47M shares after the latest sales, with 0.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 73.50% with a share float percentage of 98.64M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Akorn Inc. having a total of 212 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 15.9 million shares worth more than $23.85 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 12.59% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 10.57 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $15.86 million and represent 8.37% of shares outstanding.