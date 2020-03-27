Time To Sell Or More Gains Ahead? – HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (HTGM), Co-Diagnostics Inc. (CODX)

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: HTGM) shares are -53.27% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.09% or -$0.01 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +9.37% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -62.30% down YTD and -56.21% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -5.20% and -40.33% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On May 16, 2017, Rodman & Renshaw recommended the HTGM stock is a Buy, while earlier, Craig Hallum had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on March 26, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $0.33 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $2.38. The forecasts give the HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. stock a price target range of $2.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $0.70. The two limits represent an upside potential of 83.5% or 52.86%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 88.90% in the current quarter to -$0.1, up from the -$0.19 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.32, up 5.70% from -$0.51 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.09 and -$0.06. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.23 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 13 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 13 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 26,886 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 16,744. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 2,763 in purchases and sales respectively.

The Executive Chairman had earlier sold another 5,718 HTGM shares valued at $4110.0 on Dec 26. The shares were sold at $0.72 per share.

Co-Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX), on the other hand, is trading around $9.40 with a market cap of $240.83M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $2.00 and spell out a less modest performance – a -370.0% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.36 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Co-Diagnostics Inc. (CODX) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CODX’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $1.69 million. This represented a -4026.83% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $41000.0. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.10 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.13 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Dec 2019), the total assets figure advanced to $3.81 million from $5.32 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$3.91 million, significantly lower than the -$3.12 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$3.99 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 0 times at Co-Diagnostics Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 4.54M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 40.37% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.60% with a share float percentage of 18.74M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Co-Diagnostics Inc. having a total of 11 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sabby Management, LLC with over 773330.0 shares worth more than $819729.0. As of Mar 30, 2019, Sabby Management, LLC held 4.54% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is CVI Holdings, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 708565.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $751078.0 and represent 4.16% of shares outstanding.