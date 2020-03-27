Time To Sell Or More Gains Ahead? – MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG), Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL)

MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG) shares are -41.71% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 25.91% or $1.7 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -41.99% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 12.38% and -34.55% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On June 13, 2018, BofA/Merrill recommended the MTG stock is a Underperform, while earlier, Compass Point had Reiterated the stock as a Buy on October 22, 2018. 12 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the MTG stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 12 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $8.26 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $17.30. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 52.25.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 14.00% in the current quarter to $0.44, up from the $0.42 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.79, up 0.80% from $1.85 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.42 and $0.5. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.87 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 17 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 40 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,273,640 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 981,591. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 1,056,140 and 240,444 in purchases and sales respectively.

SINKS PATRICK, a Vice Chairman at the company, sold 19,803 shares worth $284569.0 at $14.37 per share on Nov 27. The VP-Chief Accounting Officer had earlier sold another 5,535 MTG shares valued at $79012.0 on Feb 11. The shares were sold at $14.28 per share. SINKS PATRICK (Vice Chairman) sold 25,342 shares at $14.20 per share on Nov 19 for a total of $359856.0 while SINKS PATRICK, (Vice Chairman) sold 16,478 shares on Nov 15 for $233988.0 with each share fetching $14.20.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL), on the other hand, is trading around $23.18 with a market cap of $15.49B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $29.09 and spell out a more modest performance – a 20.32% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.9 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 98 times at Marvell Technology Group Ltd. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 45 times and accounting for 189,152 shares. Insider sales totaled 296,696 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 53 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -8.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 6.24M shares after the latest sales, with 0.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 664.87M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Marvell Technology Group Ltd. having a total of 719 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 102.0 million shares worth more than $2.71 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 15.21% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 100.6 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.67 billion and represent 15.00% of shares outstanding.