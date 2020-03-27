Time To Sell Or More Gains Ahead? – News Corporation (NWSA), AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC)

News Corporation (NASDAQ: NWSA) shares are -35.22% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 5.05% or $0.44 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -34.48% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -5.27% and -25.71% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 14, 2019, Citigroup recommended the NWSA stock is a Buy, while earlier, Credit Suisse had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on August 12, 2019.

The stock currently trades at $9.16 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $14.07. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 34.9.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 20.00% in the current quarter to $0.03, down from the $0.04 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.34, down -4.10% from $0.46 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.06 and $0.1. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.39 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 37 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 42 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 821,611 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 807,556. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 14,028 and 14,028 in purchases and sales respectively.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC), on the other hand, is trading around $84.16 with a market cap of $17.12B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $98.20 and spell out a more modest performance – a 14.3% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $7.7 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 71 times at AmerisourceBergen Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 38 times and accounting for 274,233 shares. Insider sales totaled 268,387 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 33 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 5.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 57.23M shares after the latest sales, with 0.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 68.40% with a share float percentage of 148.66M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AmerisourceBergen Corporation having a total of 1,015 institutions that hold shares in the company.