Time To Sell Or More Gains Ahead? – Teck Resources Limited (TECK), Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG)

By Sue Brooks

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE: TECK) shares are -56.65% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.59% or -$0.2 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -56.37% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 3.29% and -26.68% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 24, 2020, BofA/Merrill recommended the TECK stock is a Neutral, while earlier, The Benchmark Company had Initiated the stock as a Buy on March 02, 2020. 21 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the TECK stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 21 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 15 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $7.53 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $32.12. The forecasts give the Teck Resources Limited stock a price target range of $31.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $8.94. The two limits represent an upside potential of 75.71% or 15.77%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -2.10% in the current quarter to $1.09, up from the $0.91 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.5, up 1.30% from $3.5 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.63 and $1.1. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.83 for the next year.

Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG), on the other hand, is trading around $1.10 with a market cap of $167.65M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $3.50 and spell out a more modest performance – a 68.57% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 35 times at Washington Prime Group Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 31 times and accounting for 994,301 shares. Insider sales totaled 7,877 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 4 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 27.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.06M shares after the latest sales, with 92.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 89.50%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Washington Prime Group Inc. having a total of 322 institutions that hold shares in the company.

