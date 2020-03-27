Time To Sell Or More Gains Ahead? – Zscaler Inc. (ZS), The Unilever Group (UL)

Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS) shares are 30.22% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 2.40% or $1.42 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 26.83% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 16.88% and 17.96% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 10, 2019, Piper Jaffray recommended the ZS stock is a Neutral, while earlier, BMO Capital Markets had Reiterated the stock as a Market Perform on February 21, 2020. 20 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the ZS stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 20 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $60.55 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $64.42. The forecasts give the Zscaler Inc. stock a price target range of $89.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $37.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 31.97% or -63.65%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 200.00% in the current quarter to $0.02, down from the $0.05 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.16, up 37.20% from $0.22 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.01 and $0.03. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.24 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 38 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 153 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 9,116,381 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 9,361,703. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 8,514,075 and 8,515,385 in purchases and sales respectively.

Sinha Amit, a President of R&D and CTO at the company, sold 10,000 shares worth $624072.0 at $62.41 per share on Mar 24. The Director had earlier sold another 6,000 ZS shares valued at $390000.0 on Mar 25. The shares were sold at $65.00 per share. Schlossman Robert (Chief Legal Officer) sold 1,264 shares at $44.00 per share on Mar 18 for a total of $55616.0 while Schlossman Robert, (Chief Legal Officer) sold 689 shares on Mar 17 for $28245.0 with each share fetching $40.99.

The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL), on the other hand, is trading around $49.84 with a market cap of $125.48B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $62.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 19.61% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.20% with a share float percentage of 1.13B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Unilever Group having a total of 723 institutions that hold shares in the company.