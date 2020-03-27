Top attractive stock of the week – AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER)

AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER) is -59.46% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.42 and a high of $64.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The AER stock was last observed hovering at around $25.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.64% off its average median price target of $63.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 65.39% off the consensus price target high of $72.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 7.7% higher than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.92, the stock is -27.38% and -49.77% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.69 million and changing -2.50% at the moment leaves the stock -53.90% off its SMA200. AER registered -44.86% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -55.40%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $45.24 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $55.24.

The stock witnessed a -54.15% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -59.92%, and is 44.55% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 24.16% over the week and 18.66% over the month.

AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) has around 390 employees, a market worth around $3.27B and $4.75B in sales. and $4.75B in sales Current P/E ratio is 2.95 and Fwd P/E is 3.03. Profit margin for the company is 24.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 139.16% and -61.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.90%).

AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AerCap Holdings N.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.87 with sales reaching $1.18B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 23.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -4.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -1.80% in year-over-year returns.

AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) Top Institutional Holders

599 institutions hold shares in AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER), with 3.89M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.01% while institutional investors hold 102.92% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 131.08M, and float is at 127.74M with Short Float at 1.65%. Institutions hold 99.82% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is AllianceBernstein, L.P. with over 9.75 million shares valued at $599.6 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.41% of the AER Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Eagle Capital Management LLC with 8.79 million shares valued at $540.35 million to account for 6.68% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 6.5 million shares representing 4.94% and valued at over $399.83 million, while FMR, LLC holds 4.59% of the shares totaling 6.04 million with a market value of $371.28 million.

AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AeroCentury Corp. (ACY) that is trading -81.89% down over the past 12 months. Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH) is -11.09% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 54.83% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.17 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.05.