Top attractive stock of the week – Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS)

Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) is -48.20% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.93 and a high of $25.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The CLVS stock was last observed hovering at around $4.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.97% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 83.13% off the consensus price target high of $32.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -80.0% lower than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.40, the stock is -7.38% and -31.73% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.59 million and changing 21.90% at the moment leaves the stock -34.51% off its SMA200. CLVS registered -76.80% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 29.19%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.46 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.37.

The stock witnessed a -27.81% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -53.85%, and is 20.00% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.00% over the week and 17.42% over the month.

Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS) has around 484 employees, a market worth around $394.79M and $143.00M in sales. and $143.00M in sales Distance from 52-week low is 84.30% and -79.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-76.50%).

Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS) is a “Hold”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Clovis Oncology Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.27 with sales reaching $42.63M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -5.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 35.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 32.20% in year-over-year returns.

Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS) Top Institutional Holders

202 institutions hold shares in Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS), with 1.74M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.37% while institutional investors hold 57.08% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 73.11M, and float is at 71.70M with Short Float at 33.21%. Institutions hold 55.73% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Palo Alto Investors Lp with over 5.06 million shares valued at $52.71 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.88% of the CLVS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.22 million shares valued at $43.98 million to account for 5.74% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 3.66 million shares representing 4.99% and valued at over $38.17 million, while Capital World Investors holds 4.69% of the shares totaling 3.44 million with a market value of $35.89 million.

Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS) Insider Activity

A total of 56 insider transactions have happened at Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 28 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by IVERS-READ GILLIAN C. SEC filings show that IVERS-READ GILLIAN C sold 829 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 20 at a price of $4.60 per share for a total of $3813.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 204821.0 shares.

Clovis Oncology Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 20 that Rolfe Lindsey sold a total of 1,728 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 20 and was made at $4.60 per share for $7949.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 36057.0 shares of the CLVS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 03, IVERS-READ GILLIAN C disposed off 605 shares at an average price of $7.20 for $4356.0. The insider now directly holds 203,404 shares of Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS).

Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 4.33% up over the past 12 months. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is -8.75% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 0.12% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 25.62 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.63.