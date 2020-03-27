Top attractive stock of the week – E*TRADE Financial Corporation (ETFC)

E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: ETFC) is -21.12% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.76 and a high of $57.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The ETFC stock was last observed hovering at around $33.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.91%.

Currently trading at $35.79, the stock is -3.30% and -15.28% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.81 million and changing 5.64% at the moment leaves the stock -17.55% off its SMA200. ETFC registered -20.82% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -18.87%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $41.03 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $42.94.

The stock witnessed a -25.08% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -21.82%, and is 18.20% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.57% over the week and 10.19% over the month.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation (ETFC) has around 4100 employees, a market worth around $8.04B and $3.15B in sales. and $3.15B in sales Current P/E ratio is 9.34 and Fwd P/E is 10.47. Profit margin for the company is 29.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 38.94% and -37.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.10%).

E*TRADE Financial Corporation (ETFC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for E*TRADE Financial Corporation (ETFC) is a “Hold”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/16/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.86 with sales reaching $698.89M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -1.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -8.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -5.20% in year-over-year returns.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation (ETFC) Top Institutional Holders

722 institutions hold shares in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (ETFC), with 1.87M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.85% while institutional investors hold 96.89% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 224.61M, and float is at 219.87M with Short Float at 2.76%. Institutions hold 96.07% of the Float.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation (ETFC) Insider Activity

A total of 89 insider transactions have happened at E*TRADE Financial Corporation (ETFC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 36 and purchases happening 53 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Curcio Michael John, the company’s EVP, Institutional. SEC filings show that Curcio Michael John sold 2,030 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 27 at a price of $46.30 per share for a total of $93985.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116791.0 shares.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 12 that LAWSON RODGER A (Director) sold a total of 32,634 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 12 and was made at $44.53 per share for $1.45 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 84915.0 shares of the ETFC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 13, Curcio Michael John (EVP, Institutional) disposed off 53,584 shares at an average price of $45.18 for $2.42 million. The insider now directly holds 95,575 shares of E*TRADE Financial Corporation (ETFC).

E*TRADE Financial Corporation (ETFC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) that is trading -18.49% down over the past 12 months. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) is -18.14% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 55.9% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.3 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.03.