Top attractive stock of the week – Pareteum Corporation (TEUM)

Pareteum Corporation (NASDAQ: TEUM) is -0.94% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.29 and a high of $5.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The TEUM stock was last observed hovering at around $0.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $0.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.67% off the consensus price target high of $0.75 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 42.67% higher than the price target low of $0.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.43, the stock is -5.70% and -28.76% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.79 million and changing 12.08% at the moment leaves the stock -68.78% off its SMA200. TEUM registered -90.27% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -67.43%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.5563 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.7249.

The stock witnessed a -25.31% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.71%, and is 8.87% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 18.23% over the week and 14.78% over the month.

Pareteum Corporation (TEUM) has around 138 employees, a market worth around $48.12M and $79.50M in sales. and $79.50M in sales Fwd P/E is 2.17. Profit margin for the company is -23.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 48.15% and -91.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-10.90%).

Pareteum Corporation (TEUM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pareteum Corporation (TEUM) is a “Hold”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pareteum Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/26/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.01 with sales reaching $33.13M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 73.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 287.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 313.70% in year-over-year returns.

Pareteum Corporation (TEUM) Top Institutional Holders

92 institutions hold shares in Pareteum Corporation (TEUM), with 6.63M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.93% while institutional investors hold 34.46% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 111.08M, and float is at 107.33M with Short Float at 20.85%. Institutions hold 32.41% of the Float.

Pareteum Corporation (TEUM) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Pareteum Corporation (TEUM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times.

Pareteum Corporation (TEUM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. (CCOI) that is trading 49.98% up over the past 12 months. International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is -18.92% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -6.43% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 23.67 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 12.23.