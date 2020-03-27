Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) picks momentum as shares rise 8.55%

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: TCOM) is -25.40% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.10 and a high of $46.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The TCOM stock was last observed hovering at around $24.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.94% off its average median price target of $212.73 for the next 12 months. It is also 92.32% off the consensus price target high of $325.71 offered by 39 analysts, but current levels are 81.46% higher than the price target low of $134.96 for the same period.

Currently trading at $25.02, the stock is -5.26% and -18.97% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.86 million and changing 3.90% at the moment leaves the stock -24.77% off its SMA200. TCOM registered -40.87% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.18%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $29.28 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $32.12.

The stock witnessed a -17.29% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -27.42%, and is 8.55% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.58% over the week and 7.72% over the month.

Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) has around 45100 employees, a market worth around $13.04B and $4.95B in sales. and $4.95B in sales Current P/E ratio is 30.77 and Fwd P/E is 2.01. Profit margin for the company is 20.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.48% and -46.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.10%).

Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) is a “Overweight”. 39 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 16 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 19 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Trip.com Group Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/20/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$3.58 with sales reaching $4.1B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 457.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -19.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 250.00% in year-over-year returns.

Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) Top Institutional Holders

635 institutions hold shares in Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM), with 32.53M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.47% while institutional investors hold 75.43% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 521.28M, and float is at 280.87M with Short Float at 6.19%. Institutions hold 71.30% of the Float.