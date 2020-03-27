Unsafe At Current Price? – 3D Systems Corporation (DDD), BioSig Technologies Inc. (BSGM)

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) shares are -14.06% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 8.51% or $0.59 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -16.07% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 13.25% and -26.56% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 28, 2020, Piper Sandler recommended the DDD stock is a Neutral, while earlier, B. Riley FBR had Downgrade the stock as a Sell on March 19, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $7.52 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $8.92. The forecasts give the 3D Systems Corporation stock a price target range of $14.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $4.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 46.29% or -88.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 400.00% in the current quarter to -$0.02, up from the -$0.09 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.04, up 1.90% from -$0.08 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.03 and $0.06. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.12 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 32 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 35 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 601,482 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 199,965. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 212,771 and 62,371 in purchases and sales respectively.

Stern Sadie, a EVP, People and Culture at the company, sold 3,178 shares worth $30445.0 at $9.58 per share on Mar 04. The EVP, Chief Legal Officer & Sec had earlier sold another 3,234 DDD shares valued at $30967.0 on Mar 04. The shares were sold at $9.58 per share. SCHULTZ PHILIP C. (EVP, Operations) sold 3,730 shares at $9.58 per share on Mar 04 for a total of $35733.0 while Krishnan Radhika, (EVP, Software and Healthcare) sold 3,630 shares on Mar 04 for $34757.0 with each share fetching $9.57.

BioSig Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM), on the other hand, is trading around $6.13 with a market cap of $137.74M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $13.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 52.85% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 38 times at BioSig Technologies Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 36 times and accounting for 195,123 shares. Insider sales totaled 42,634 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 2 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 34.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 6.3M shares after the latest sales, with 10.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 9.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 13.80% with a share float percentage of 19.67M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BioSig Technologies Inc. having a total of 76 institutions that hold shares in the company.