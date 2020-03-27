Unsafe At Current Price? – EOG Resources Inc. (EOG), DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD)

EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE: EOG) shares are -52.81% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -0.40% or -$0.16 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -52.83% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 18.99% and -37.45% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 23, 2020, BofA/Merrill recommended the EOG stock is a Buy, while earlier, Piper Sandler had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 25, 2020. 32 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the EOG stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 32 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 19 recommend buying, with 4 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $39.53 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $71.67. The forecasts give the EOG Resources Inc. stock a price target range of $118.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $39.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 66.5% or -1.36%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 17.40% in the current quarter to $0.81, down from the $1.19 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.25, down -12.50% from $4.98 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.3 and $1.29. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.36 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 103 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 41 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 445,497 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 263,252. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 236,479 and 120,767 in purchases and sales respectively.

TEXTOR DONALD F, a Director at the company, sold 416 shares worth $35831.0 at $86.13 per share on Jan 09. The Director had earlier sold another 420 EOG shares valued at $36328.0 on Jan 10. The shares were sold at $86.49 per share.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. (NYSE:DD), on the other hand, is trading around $35.95 with a market cap of $26.92B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $62.22 and spell out a more modest performance – a 42.22% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.58 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 28 times at DuPont de Nemours Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 17 times and accounting for 107,649 shares. Insider sales totaled 40,661 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 11 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 6.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 621.09k shares after the latest sales, with 21.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 75.90% with a share float percentage of 737.38M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with DuPont de Nemours Inc. having a total of 1,598 institutions that hold shares in the company.