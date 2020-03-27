ViewRay Inc. (VRAY) And Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Saying Scary Stuff?

ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) shares are -40.28% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 9.57% or $0.22 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -45.22% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 53.66% and -17.65% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 04, 2019, B. Riley FBR recommended the VRAY stock is a Neutral, while earlier, BTIG Research had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 13, 2020. 9 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the VRAY stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 9 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $2.52 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $4.13. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 38.98.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -24.00% in the current quarter to -$0.18, up from the -$0.34 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.75, down -32.90% from -$1.18 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.22 and -$0.16. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.67 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 36 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 14 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 5,161,296 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,371,042. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 2,079,309 and 45,913 in purchases and sales respectively.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY), on the other hand, is trading around $61.46 with a market cap of $85.85B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $88.84 and spell out a more modest performance – a 30.82% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $6.6 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 52.30% with a share float percentage of 1.40B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Royal Bank of Canada having a total of 908 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Royal Bank of Canada with over 73.86 million shares worth more than $5.85 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Royal Bank of Canada held 5.19% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bank of Montreal/Can/, with the investment firm holding over 62.59 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.96 billion and represent 4.40% of shares outstanding.