Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) â€“ key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS) is 2.96% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.17 and a high of $17.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The VIPS stock was last observed hovering at around $14.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.43%.

Currently trading at $14.59, the stock is 0.32% and 3.89% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.57 million and changing 3.04% at the moment leaves the stock 31.66% off its SMA200. VIPS registered 91.22% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 57.39%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.19 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.54.

The stock witnessed a 12.14% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.14%, and is 1.60% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.60% over the week and 8.56% over the month.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) has around 57638 employees, a market worth around $9.01B and $13.20B in sales. and $13.20B in sales Current P/E ratio is 17.45 and Fwd P/E is 9.70. Profit margin for the company is 4.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 136.47% and -18.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.90%).

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) is a “Overweight”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 17 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vipshop Holdings Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/18/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.89 with sales reaching $18.3B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 94.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 512.60% in year-over-year returns.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) Top Institutional Holders

482 institutions hold shares in Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS), with 56.67M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.45% while institutional investors hold 64.33% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 617.28M, and float is at 486.46M with Short Float at 2.39%. Institutions hold 58.90% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 23.94 million shares valued at $339.3 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.13% of the VIPS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Acadian Asset Management with 22.03 million shares valued at $312.24 million to account for 4.72% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wells Fargo & Company which holds 16.93 million shares representing 3.63% and valued at over $239.92 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 3.35% of the shares totaling 15.64 million with a market value of $221.65 million.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. (LITB) that is trading -38.10% down over the past 12 months. JD.com Inc. (JD) is 44.07% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 20.04% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 11.61 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.67.