Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) turns bullish with gain of 1.15 points

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ: VOD) is -23.49% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.46 and a high of $21.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The VOD stock was last observed hovering at around $13.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.15% off its average median price target of $23.51 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.11% off the consensus price target high of $30.25 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are 12.38% higher than the price target low of $16.88 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.79, the stock is -1.62% and -17.34% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.67 million and changing 8.43% at the moment leaves the stock -20.29% off its SMA200. VOD registered -20.44% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.45%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.96 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.14.

The stock witnessed a -20.61% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.57%, and is 8.35% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.85% over the week and 5.90% over the month.

Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) has around 98996 employees, a market worth around $37.53B and $47.81B in sales. Fwd P/E is 21.88. Distance from 52-week low is 29.06% and -31.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.10%).

Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) is a “Buy”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vodafone Group Plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -202.70% this year.

Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) Top Institutional Holders

626 institutions hold shares in Vodafone Group Plc (VOD), with 2.18M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.07% while institutional investors hold 8.37% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.54B, and float is at 2.54B with Short Float at 0.23%. Institutions hold 8.36% of the Float.

Vodafone Group Plc (VOD): Who are the competitors?

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (TIGO) is -50.29% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 3.42% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.65 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.