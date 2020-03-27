Volatility Returns To Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI), Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD)

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE: CPRI) shares are -64.77% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 4.27% or $0.55 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +147.97% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -65.88% down YTD and -64.19% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 34.13% and -45.68% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 04, 2020, BMO Capital Markets recommended the CPRI stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Deutsche Bank had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on March 13, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $13.44 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $35.95. The forecasts give the Capri Holdings Limited stock a price target range of $72.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $11.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 81.33% or -22.18%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 4.40% in the current quarter to $0.53, down from the $0.63 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $4.32, up 7.10% from $4.97 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.32 and $1.2. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $4.37 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 40 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 34 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 3,276,210 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 2,604,043. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 466,329 and 466,329 in purchases and sales respectively.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD), on the other hand, is trading around $46.30 with a market cap of $73.43B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $76.89 and spell out a more modest performance – a 39.78% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.01 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

BUD’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 30.80%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $4.01 billion. This represented a 68.15% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $12.61 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.04 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.15 as given in the last earnings report.

Short term investments amounted to $322.0 million while total current assets were at $28.81 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $13.4 billion, significantly lower than the $14.18 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $8.22 billion.

Major holders

Insiders own 53.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.30% with a share float percentage of 500.74M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV having a total of 0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ClearBridge Investments, LLC with over 13.1 million shares worth more than $1.08 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, ClearBridge Investments, LLC held 0.65% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Fisher Asset Management, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 7.03 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $576.56 million and represent 0.35% of shares outstanding.