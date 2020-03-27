Volatility Returns To DocuSign Inc. (DOCU), Lam Research Corporation (LRCX)

DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) shares are 12.89% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 2.81% or $2.29 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +28.95% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -9.61% down YTD and 13.51% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 10.25% and 0.10% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 21, 2019, JMP Securities recommended the DOCU stock is a Mkt Outperform, while earlier, Morgan Stanley had Downgrade the stock as a Equal-Weight on January 13, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $83.66 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $86.38. The forecasts give the DocuSign Inc. stock a price target range of $98.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $77.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 14.63% or -8.65%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 140.00% in the current quarter to $0.1, up from the $0.07 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.49, up 29.40% from $0.31 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.03 and $0.15. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.84 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 27 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 67 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 558,229 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,067,009. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 93,685 and 452,825 in purchases and sales respectively.

Salem Enrique T, a Director at the company, sold 372,351 shares worth $29.27 million at $78.60 per share on Mar 19. The Director had earlier sold another 16,452 DOCU shares valued at $1.31 million on Mar 20. The shares were sold at $79.70 per share. OLRICH SCOTT V. (Chief Operating Officer) sold 2,000 shares at $76.96 per share on Mar 11 for a total of $153916.0 while Wolberg Kirsten O., (Chief Technology & Ops Officer) sold 7,877 shares on Feb 18 for $701053.0 with each share fetching $89.00.

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX), on the other hand, is trading around $260.34 with a market cap of $37.72B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $318.38 and spell out a more modest performance – a 18.23% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $15.83 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

LRCX’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 25.20%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $493.99 million. This represented a 80.88% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $2.58 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $3.43 on the year-over-year period, growing to $3.51 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $11.91 billion from $12.34 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $1.65 billion while total current assets were at $8.45 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $771.98 million, significantly lower than the $1.36 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $670.66 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 91 times at Lam Research Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 29 times and accounting for 162,696 shares. Insider sales totaled 205,143 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 62 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -33.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 464.3k shares after the latest sales, with 9.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 90.20% with a share float percentage of 144.90M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lam Research Corporation having a total of 1,404 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 12.51 million shares worth more than $3.66 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 8.59% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 11.79 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.45 billion and represent 8.10% of shares outstanding.