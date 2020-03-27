Volatility Returns To NetApp Inc. (NTAP), General Dynamics Corporation (GD)

NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) shares are -31.81% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 12.63% or $4.76 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -32.47% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 10.09% and -12.44% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 19, 2020, Argus recommended the NTAP stock is a Hold, while earlier, Northland Capital had Initiated the stock as a Outperform on March 26, 2020. 27 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.90 to suggest that the NTAP stock is a “Moderate Sell. 3 of the 27 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 7 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $42.45 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $57.88. The forecasts give the NetApp Inc. stock a price target range of $85.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $32.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 50.06% or -32.66%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -1.70% in the current quarter to $1.25, up from the $1.22 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $4.13, down -10.70% from $4.52 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.36 and $1.01. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $4.4 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 52 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 46 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,020,850 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 643,883. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 13,750 and 9,025 in purchases and sales respectively.

RICHARD HENRI P, a EVP, Go To Market at the company, sold 2,500 shares worth $153714.0 at $61.49 per share on Dec 30. The EVP, Go To Market had earlier sold another 2,500 NTAP shares valued at $160500.0 on Jan 15. The shares were sold at $64.20 per share. ALLEN SCOTT R. (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold 2,781 shares at $62.23 per share on Dec 13 for a total of $173062.0 while ALLEN SCOTT R., (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold 3 shares on Dec 10 for $182.0 with each share fetching $60.53.

General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD), on the other hand, is trading around $133.16 with a market cap of $39.57B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $204.38 and spell out a more modest performance – a 34.85% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $12.56 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 124 times at General Dynamics Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 67 times and accounting for 746,550 shares. Insider sales totaled 596,172 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 57 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 10.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 16.75M shares after the latest sales, with 5.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 87.60% with a share float percentage of 272.84M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with General Dynamics Corporation having a total of 1,294 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Longview Asset Management, LLC with over 32.9 million shares worth more than $5.57 billion. As of Mar 30, 2019, Longview Asset Management, LLC held 11.39% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital Research Global Investors, with the investment firm holding over 23.1 million shares as of Mar 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.91 billion and represent 8.00% of shares outstanding.