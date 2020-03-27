Volatility Returns To Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY), JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) shares are -68.87% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 6.92% or $0.83 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -67.84% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 18.47% and -62.51% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 20, 2020, Wells Fargo recommended the OXY stock is a Underweight, while earlier, Atlantic Equities had Downgrade the stock as a Underweight on March 26, 2020. 24 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.00 to suggest that the OXY stock is a “Hold. 6 of the 24 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $12.83 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $28.19. The forecasts give the Occidental Petroleum Corporation stock a price target range of $58.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $2.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 77.88% or -541.5%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -57.90% in the current quarter to -$0.49, down from the $0.84 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$3.09, down -7.30% from $1.45 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$3 and $0.14. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$1.9 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 66 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 38 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 682,019 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 148,651. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 418,773 and 96,144 in purchases and sales respectively.

KLESSE WILLIAM R, a Director at the company, bought 20,000 shares worth $236200.0 at $11.81 per share on Mar 13. The Senior Vice President had earlier bought another 10,000 OXY shares valued at $134200.0 on Mar 26. The shares were bought at $13.42 per share. Brown Oscar K (Senior Vice President) bought 5,000 shares at $27.44 per share on Mar 06 for a total of $137200.0 while Walter Elisse B., (Director) bought 3,758 shares on Mar 04 for $124803.0 with each share fetching $33.21.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM), on the other hand, is trading around $98.12 with a market cap of $308.09B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $133.91 and spell out a more modest performance – a 26.73% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $10.18 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 109 times at JPMorgan Chase & Co. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 63 times and accounting for 1,394,154 shares. Insider sales totaled 1,299,663 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 46 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 17.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 26.34M shares after the latest sales, with 4.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 76.10% with a share float percentage of 3.05B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with JPMorgan Chase & Co. having a total of 3,575 institutions that hold shares in the company.