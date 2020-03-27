Volatility Returns To Range Resources Corporation (RRC), Alcoa Corporation (AA)

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE: RRC) shares are -52.37% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -8.33% or -$0.21 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +43.48% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -53.33% down YTD and -51.88% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -23.76% and -17.50% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 16, 2020, RBC Capital Mkts recommended the RRC stock is a Sector Perform, while earlier, JP Morgan had Downgrade the stock as a Underweight on March 25, 2020. 24 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.00 to suggest that the RRC stock is a “Hold. 4 of the 24 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $2.31 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $3.85. The forecasts give the Range Resources Corporation stock a price target range of $9.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $1.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 74.33% or -131.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 166.70% in the current quarter to $0, down from the $0.36 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.22, down -2.80% from $0.4 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.39 and $0.1. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.05 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 42 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 9 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 3,280,045 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 89,605. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 2,867,871 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Scucchi Mark, a SVP & CFO at the company, bought 9,300 shares worth $19251.0 at $2.07 per share on Mar 10. The Director had earlier bought another 100,000 RRC shares valued at $210800.0 on Mar 12. The shares were bought at $2.11 per share. Scucchi Mark (SVP & CFO) bought 5,700 shares at $2.22 per share on Mar 10 for a total of $12654.0 while PALKO STEFFEN E, (Director) bought 903,128 shares on Mar 10 for $1.98 million with each share fetching $2.20.

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA), on the other hand, is trading around $6.84 with a market cap of $1.27B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $19.57 and spell out a more modest performance – a 65.05% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.66 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Alcoa Corporation (AA) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

AA’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -1.50%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $614.0 million. This represented a 74.79% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $2.44 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$1.64 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.27 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $14.63 billion from $14.67 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $686.0 million, significantly higher than the $448.0 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $307.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 21 times at Alcoa Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 13 times and accounting for 366,275 shares. Insider sales totaled 18,675 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 8 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 5.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 9.34M shares after the latest sales, with 4.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 88.40% with a share float percentage of 184.93M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Alcoa Corporation having a total of 0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital Research Global Investors with over 19.45 million shares worth more than $418.42 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Capital Research Global Investors held 10.46% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 16.7 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $359.16 million and represent 8.98% of shares outstanding.