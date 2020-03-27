News

Volatility Returns To TC Energy Corporation (TRP), Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT)

By Sue Brooks

TC Energy Corporation (NYSE: TRP) shares are -18.61% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 5.04% or $2.08 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -18.15% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 17.02% and -22.27% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 09, 2020, BofA/Merrill recommended the TRP stock is a Buy, while earlier, UBS had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 16, 2020. 21 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.70 to suggest that the TRP stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 21 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 14 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $43.39 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $54.51. The forecasts give the TC Energy Corporation stock a price target range of $61.11 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $41.27. The two limits represent an upside potential of 29.0% or -5.14%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 4.80% in the current quarter to $0.67, up from the $0.64 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.51, down -12.20% from $2.43 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.53 and $0.6. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.88 for the next year.

Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE:PLNT), on the other hand, is trading around $52.38 with a market cap of $4.23B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $86.09 and spell out a more modest performance – a 39.16% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.78 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 26 times at Planet Fitness Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 26 times and accounting for 147,966 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 26.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 141.41k shares after the latest sales, with -2,476.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 78.44M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Planet Fitness Inc. having a total of 421 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 8.34 million shares worth more than $622.73 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.44% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 5.74 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $428.34 million and represent 7.18% of shares outstanding.

News

It makes sense to watch Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) And Chegg Inc. (CHGG)

Andrew Francis - 0
Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE: TPX) shares are -44.76% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -1.80% or -$0.88 lower in the...
Read more
News

Investors have great interest in Box Inc. (BOX), Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR)

Winifred Gerald - 0
Box Inc. (NYSE: BOX) shares are -17.46% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 8.46% or $1.08 higher in the latest trading...
Read more
News

A Pair of Stock To Put On Your Watchlist: Enbridge Inc. (ENB), OPKO Health Inc. (OPK)

Andrew Francis - 0
Enbridge Inc. (NYSE: ENB) shares are -25.22% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 4.20% or $1.2 higher in the latest trading...
Read more

Read More

Unsafe At Current Price? – Kohl’s Corporation (KSS), UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH)

Finance Sue Brooks - 0
Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS) shares are -64.75% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 1.47% or $0.26 higher in the latest trading...
Read more

Stocks That Should Surprise the Market: CME Group Inc. (CME), Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF)

Markets Andrew Francis - 0
CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CME) shares are 2.09% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -5.25% or -$11.35 lower in the latest...
Read more

Recent

The decline in Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) stock price is a huge buying opportunity

News Sue Brooks - 0
Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE: UBER) is -11.26% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.71 and a high...
Read more

Who is the Top Investor In Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)?

Companies Winifred Gerald - 0
Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT) is -0.84% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $122.50 and a...
Read more

Hillenbrand Inc. (HI) And Teradata Corporation (TDC) Among Headliners

Markets Sue Brooks - 0
Hillenbrand Inc. (NYSE: HI) shares are -50.44% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 2.74% or $0.44 higher in the latest trading...
Read more

About Us

Categories

Companies

Finance

Industry

Markets

Pages

Privacy Policy

Our Team

Contact Us