Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: VG) dip is a big Buy opportunity

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: VG) is -7.15% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.18 and a high of $13.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The VG stock was last observed hovering at around $6.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.19% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 57.0% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 1.71% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.88, the stock is -3.03% and -17.51% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.69 million and changing 2.84% at the moment leaves the stock -31.39% off its SMA200. VG registered -29.22% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -43.51%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.16 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.91.

The stock witnessed a -27.50% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.78%, and is 37.33% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.27% over the week and 11.15% over the month.

Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) has around 2264 employees, a market worth around $1.67B and $1.19B in sales. and $1.19B in sales Fwd P/E is 41.95. Profit margin for the company is -1.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 64.59% and -49.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.30%).

Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) is a “Buy”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vonage Holdings Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.01 with sales reaching $281.71M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -156.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1.40% in year-over-year returns.

Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) Top Institutional Holders

333 institutions hold shares in Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG), with 13.64M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.61% while institutional investors hold 99.23% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 242.71M, and float is at 229.98M with Short Float at 7.10%. Institutions hold 93.66% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 32.37 million shares valued at $239.85 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.34% of the VG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 24.41 million shares valued at $180.88 million to account for 10.06% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Scopia Capital Management LP which holds 12.12 million shares representing 5.00% and valued at over $89.83 million, while Capital Research Global Investors holds 4.19% of the shares totaling 10.17 million with a market value of $75.37 million.

Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) Insider Activity

A total of 97 insider transactions have happened at Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 40 and purchases happening 57 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Citron Jeffrey A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Citron Jeffrey A sold 83,332 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 01 at a price of $9.79 per share for a total of $815820.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 325000.0 shares.

Vonage Holdings Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 31 that Citron Jeffrey A (Director) sold a total of 83,334 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 31 and was made at $9.71 per share for $809173.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 366666.0 shares of the VG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 30, Citron Jeffrey A (Director) disposed off 83,334 shares at an average price of $9.85 for $820840.0. The insider now directly holds 408,333 shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG).

Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CenturyLink Inc. (CTL) that is trading -23.35% down over the past 12 months. 8×8 Inc. (EGHT) is -17.58% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -0.62% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 16.32 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.61.