Well positioned to deliver growth? – Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS), Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS)

Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS) shares are -3.49% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 9.11% or $5.59 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -3.89% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 20.14% and -2.82% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 13, 2020, The Benchmark Company recommended the CDNS stock is a Buy, while earlier, Robert W. Baird had Initiated the stock as a Outperform on February 19, 2020. 15 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the CDNS stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 15 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $66.94 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $68.76. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 2.65.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 1.90% in the current quarter to $0.54, up from the $0.54 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.43, up 9.40% from $2.2 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.56 and $0.62. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.66 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 57 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 131 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 976,203 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,381,337. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 452,294 and 499,097 in purchases and sales respectively.

Cowie James J, a Sr. VP, General Counsel at the company, sold 6,562 shares worth $367013.0 at $55.93 per share on Mar 17. The Sr. VP, General Counsel had earlier sold another 8,050 CDNS shares valued at $429065.0 on Mar 19. The shares were sold at $53.30 per share. MANDAVA SURENDRA BABU (Sr. Vice President) sold 5,062 shares at $64.70 per share on Mar 06 for a total of $327511.0 while Cowie James J, (Sr. VP, General Counsel) sold 17,042 shares on Mar 03 for $1.15 million with each share fetching $67.60.

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS), on the other hand, is trading around $60.89 with a market cap of $6.80B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $120.07 and spell out a more modest performance – a 49.29% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$1.61 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 32 times at Exact Sciences Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 18 times and accounting for 203,343 shares. Insider sales totaled 197,759 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 14 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 4.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.86M shares after the latest sales, with 5.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 90.50%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Exact Sciences Corporation having a total of 690 institutions that hold shares in the company.