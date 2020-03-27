Well positioned to deliver growth? – Capstead Mortgage Corporation (CMO), Carnival Corporation & Plc (CUK)

Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE: CMO) shares are -37.75% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 30.77% or $1.16 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -38.61% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 40.86% and -38.22% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 25, 2019, Keefe Bruyette recommended the CMO stock is a Mkt Perform, while earlier, BofA/Merrill had Initiated the stock as a Neutral on January 27, 2020. 3 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.00 to suggest that the CMO stock is a “Hold. 0 of the 3 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $4.93 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $8.13. The forecasts give the Capstead Mortgage Corporation stock a price target range of $8.25 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $8.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 40.24% or 38.38%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 36.40% in the current quarter to $0.14, up from the $0.12 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.55, down -15.50% from $0.5 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.14 and $0.16. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.5 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 12 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 2 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 259,556 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 8,431. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 202,114 and 8,431 in purchases and sales respectively.

ONEIL MICHAEL G, a Director at the company, sold 850 shares worth $7013.0 at $8.25 per share on Jan 31. The Senior Vice President had earlier bought another 10,800 CMO shares valued at $82388.0 on Mar 05. The shares were bought at $7.63 per share.

Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CUK), on the other hand, is trading around $14.88 with a market cap of $10.33B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $44.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 66.18% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 0 times at Carnival Corporation & Plc over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares.

Major holders

Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Carnival Corporation & Plc having a total of 148 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Wisconsin (State Of) Investment Board with over 2.63 million shares worth more than $126.52 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Wisconsin (State Of) Investment Board held 28.83% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership, with the investment firm holding over 1.61 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $77.69 million and represent 17.70% of shares outstanding.