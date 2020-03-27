Companies

Well positioned to deliver growth? – First BanCorp. (FBP), Tenaris S.A. (TS)

By Andrew Francis

First BanCorp. (NYSE: FBP) shares are -52.60% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 13.06% or $0.58 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -53.00% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 25.81% and -39.59% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On September 20, 2018, BofA/Merrill recommended the FBP stock is a Buy, while earlier, Citigroup had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on January 09, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $5.02 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $11.60. The forecasts give the First BanCorp. stock a price target range of $12.50 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $4.50. The two limits represent an upside potential of 59.84% or -11.56%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $0.18, up from the $0.17 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.82, up 23.90% from $0.75 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.17 and $0.19. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.09 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 27 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 26 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 556,634 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 45,344. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 507,038 and 34,832 in purchases and sales respectively.

The Director had earlier bought another 27 FBP shares valued at $167.0 on Mar 13. The shares were bought at $6.14 per share.

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS), on the other hand, is trading around $12.64 with a market cap of $7.21B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $20.51 and spell out a more modest performance – a 38.37% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.94 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Insiders own 60.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 12.80% with a share float percentage of 233.00M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tenaris S.A. having a total of 195 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 9.53 million shares worth more than $215.8 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 12.63% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 7.75 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $175.5 million and represent 10.27% of shares outstanding.

