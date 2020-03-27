Well positioned to deliver growth? – MFA Financial Inc. (MFA), Callon Petroleum Company (CPE)

MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE: MFA) shares are -77.78% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 49.12% or $0.56 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -78.40% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -53.42% and -77.39% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 25, 2020, RBC Capital Mkts recommended the MFA stock is a Sector Perform, while earlier, Wedbush had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 25, 2020. 7 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the MFA stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 7 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $1.70 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $8.00. The forecasts give the MFA Financial Inc. stock a price target range of $8.25 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $1.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 79.39% or -70.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 5.00% in the current quarter to $0.2, up from the $0.19 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.83, up 143.20% from $0.79 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.2 and $0.21. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.86 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 30 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 22 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 931,318 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 583,903. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 581,781 and 275,716 in purchases and sales respectively.

JOSEPHS ROBIN, a Director at the company, sold 24,805 shares worth $189758.0 at $7.65 per share on Dec 04. The Executive Vice President had earlier bought another 15,000 MFA shares valued at $90150.0 on Mar 12. The shares were bought at $6.01 per share. Wulfsohn Bryan (Sr. VP & Co-Chief Invest Off.) sold 50,500 shares at $7.71 per share on Nov 12 for a total of $389575.0 while Wulfsohn Bryan, (Sr. VP & Co-Chief Invest Off.) sold 67,700 shares on Nov 11 for $521967.0 with each share fetching $7.71.

Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE), on the other hand, is trading around $0.67 with a market cap of $228.63M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $3.05 and spell out a more modest performance – a 78.03% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.61 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 43 times at Callon Petroleum Company over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 38 times and accounting for 10,985,694 shares. Insider sales totaled 61,728 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 5 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 33.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 8.55M shares after the latest sales, with -451.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.00% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 343.49M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Callon Petroleum Company having a total of 406 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 61.42 million shares worth more than $296.66 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 15.48% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 41.48 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $200.37 million and represent 10.46% of shares outstanding.