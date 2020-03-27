Well positioned to deliver growth? – ONEOK Inc. (OKE), Antero Midstream Corporation (AM)

ONEOK Inc. (NYSE: OKE) shares are -67.81% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 5.41% or $1.25 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -67.78% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 18.89% and -66.76% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 03, 2020, Edward Jones recommended the OKE stock is a Buy, while earlier, Credit Suisse had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on March 12, 2020. 25 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the OKE stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 25 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 15 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $24.36 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $61.14. The forecasts give the ONEOK Inc. stock a price target range of $84.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $25.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 71.0% or 2.56%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $0.82, up from the $0.81 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.52, up 22.00% from $3.07 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.79 and $0.95. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.86 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 90 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 20 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 467,431 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 342,151. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 447,156 and 127,551 in purchases and sales respectively.

SPEARS MARY M, a VP & CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER at the company, bought 2,000 shares worth $42770.0 at $21.39 per share on Mar 20. The Director had earlier bought another 8,700 OKE shares valued at $197527.0 on Mar 25. The shares were bought at $22.70 per share. PARKER GARY DAVID (Director) bought 2,500 shares at $16.50 per share on Mar 18 for a total of $41252.0 while HELDERMAN MARK W, (Director) bought 30,000 shares on Mar 18 for $391788.0 with each share fetching $13.06.

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM), on the other hand, is trading around $2.30 with a market cap of $1.05B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $6.80 and spell out a more modest performance – a 66.18% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.87 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 25 times at Antero Midstream Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 16 times and accounting for 1,047,730 shares. Insider sales totaled 25,546,009 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 9 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 7.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 818.1k shares after the latest sales, with -100.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 8.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 71.70% with a share float percentage of 285.27M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Antero Midstream Corporation having a total of 0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invesco Ltd. with over 63.74 million shares worth more than $483.81 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Invesco Ltd. held 13.17% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 27.41 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $208.04 million and represent 5.66% of shares outstanding.