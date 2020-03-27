Welltower Inc. (WELL) Vs. Eldorado Resorts Inc. (ERI): Updated Outlook

Welltower Inc. (NYSE: WELL) shares are -38.36% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 9.21% or $4.25 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -36.93% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 23.19% and -37.55% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 10, 2020, Jefferies recommended the WELL stock is a Underperform, while earlier, BofA/Merrill had Downgrade the stock as a Underperform on March 23, 2020. 19 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.60 to suggest that the WELL stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 19 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 8 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $50.41 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $76.81. The forecasts give the Welltower Inc. stock a price target range of $96.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $34.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 47.49% or -48.26%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 83.30% in the current quarter to $0.38, down from the $0.71 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.59, down -1.00% from $3.05 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.38 and $0.43. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.67 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 34 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 23 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 186,437 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 128,154. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 180,082 and 76,521 in purchases and sales respectively.

Eldorado Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI), on the other hand, is trading around $16.79 with a market cap of $1.19B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $63.45 and spell out a more modest performance – a 73.54% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.7 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 23 times at Eldorado Resorts Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 11 times and accounting for 302,492 shares. Insider sales totaled 142,553 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 12 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 13.42M shares after the latest sales, with -14.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.10% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 61.85M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Eldorado Resorts Inc. having a total of 320 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 10.49 million shares worth more than $625.69 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, FMR, LLC held 13.49% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 9.63 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $574.17 million and represent 12.37% of shares outstanding.