Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (WMC) â€“ key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE: WMC) is -64.47% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.49 and a high of $11.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The WMC stock was last observed hovering at around $2.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.75% off its average median price target of $10.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 65.05% off the consensus price target high of $10.50 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 65.05% higher than the price target low of $10.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.67, the stock is -49.86% and -60.80% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.39 million and changing 25.68% at the moment leaves the stock -62.75% off its SMA200. WMC registered -64.81% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -63.37%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.8380 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.8429.

The stock witnessed a -65.38% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -65.60%, and is -5.66% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 34.60% over the week and 18.24% over the month.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (WMC) has around 1 employees, a market worth around $164.64M and $251.50M in sales. and $251.50M in sales Current P/E ratio is 2.68 and Fwd P/E is 2.92. Profit margin for the company is 28.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 47.39% and -67.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.40%).

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (WMC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (WMC) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.3 with sales reaching $18.8M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 126.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 20.30% in year-over-year returns.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (WMC) Top Institutional Holders

165 institutions hold shares in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (WMC), with 426.58k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.80% while institutional investors hold 51.82% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 51.41% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 5.3 million shares valued at $54.71 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.90% of the WMC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 3.05 million shares valued at $31.46 million to account for 5.69% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 2.65 million shares representing 4.95% and valued at over $27.38 million, while UBS Group AG holds 2.78% of the shares totaling 1.49 million with a market value of $15.39 million.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (WMC) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (WMC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Johnson Sean O., the company’s Deputy CIO. SEC filings show that Johnson Sean O. bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 18 at a price of $3.35 per share for a total of $6690.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7097.0 shares.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 18 that Murphy Jennifer (Director, President and CEO) bought a total of 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 18 and was made at $3.17 per share for $95138.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 145000.0 shares of the WMC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 17, Murphy Jennifer (Director, President and CEO) acquired 20,000 shares at an average price of $5.05 for $100966.0. The insider now directly holds 115,000 shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (WMC).

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (WMC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) that is trading -67.08% down over the past 12 months. Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) is -45.40% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 11.98% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.91 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.19.