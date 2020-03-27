What Are These 2 Stocks Telling Us? – Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD), Avantor Inc. (AVTR)

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FOLD) shares are -3.08% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -4.55% or -$0.45 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -8.08% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 11.72% and -4.16% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 12, 2019, H.C. Wainwright recommended the FOLD stock is a Buy, while earlier, Cantor Fitzgerald had Resumed the stock as a Overweight on February 04, 2020. 12 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.70 to suggest that the FOLD stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 12 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $9.44 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $18.13. The forecasts give the Amicus Therapeutics Inc. stock a price target range of $31.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $10.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 69.55% or 5.6%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -29.60% in the current quarter to -$0.28, up from the -$0.56 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$1.06, up 41.20% from -$1.48 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.38 and -$0.22. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.81 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 58 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 69 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,805,861 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,102,346. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 1,258,914 and 780,745 in purchases and sales respectively.

Campbell Bradley L, a Chief Operating Officer at the company, sold 2,500 shares worth $25025.0 at $10.01 per share on Mar 05. The Chairman & CEO had earlier sold another 20,000 FOLD shares valued at $180000.0 on Mar 20. The shares were sold at $9.00 per share. Crowley John F (Chairman & CEO) sold 9,755 shares at $9.10 per share on Mar 02 for a total of $88745.0 while Campbell Bradley L, (Chief Operating Officer) sold 15,003 shares on Mar 02 for $136445.0 with each share fetching $9.09.

Avantor Inc. (NYSE:AVTR), on the other hand, is trading around $12.09 with a market cap of $5.56B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $19.83 and spell out a more modest performance – a 39.03% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.76 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 28 times at Avantor Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 27 times and accounting for 1,026,723 shares. Insider sales totaled 20,000 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 1 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 26.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 28.24M shares after the latest sales, with -114.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 80.90% with a share float percentage of 434.19M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Avantor Inc. having a total of 215 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are New Mountain Vantage Advisers, L.L.C. with over 110.48 million shares worth more than $2.01 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, New Mountain Vantage Advisers, L.L.C. held 19.28% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., with the investment firm holding over 78.24 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.42 billion and represent 13.66% of shares outstanding.