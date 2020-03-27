What Are These 2 Stocks Telling Us? – Devon Energy Corporation (DVN), Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (HTZ)

Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE: DVN) shares are -71.66% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 2.79% or $0.2 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -72.27% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 12.37% and -55.98% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 23, 2020, BofA/Merrill recommended the DVN stock is a Buy, while earlier, Piper Sandler had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 25, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $7.36 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $20.05. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 63.29.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 12.50% in the current quarter to -$0.13, down from the $0.36 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.58, down -12.70% from $1.08 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.56 and $0.27. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.22 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 29 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 42 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 655,296 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 207,173. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 524,087 and 131,025 in purchases and sales respectively.

RATTIE KEITH O, a Director at the company, bought 10,000 shares worth $140500.0 at $14.05 per share on Mar 06. The Director had earlier bought another 10,000 DVN shares valued at $90000.0 on Mar 09. The shares were bought at $9.00 per share. Humphers Jeremy D. (SVP-Chief Accounting Officer) sold 1,500 shares at $15.89 per share on Mar 02 for a total of $23835.0 while Humphers Jeremy D., (SVP-Chief Accounting Officer) sold 1,500 shares on Dec 02 for $33015.0 with each share fetching $22.01.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTZ), on the other hand, is trading around $7.24 with a market cap of $838.10M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $18.14 and spell out a more modest performance – a 60.09% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.87 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 47 times at Hertz Global Holdings Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 32 times and accounting for 5,620,141 shares. Insider sales totaled 32,605 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 15 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 17.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.16M shares after the latest sales, with -110.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.70% of the company shares. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Hertz Global Holdings Inc. having a total of 245 institutions that hold shares in the company.