What Are These 2 Stocks Telling Us? – DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH), American Express Company (AXP)

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE: DRH) shares are -52.80% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 4.39% or $0.22 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -53.18% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 52.03% and -43.82% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 22, 2019, Wells Fargo recommended the DRH stock is a Outperform, while earlier, KeyBanc Capital Markets had Upgrade the stock as a Sector Weight on December 17, 2019. 12 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.90 to suggest that the DRH stock is a “Moderate Sell. 3 of the 12 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $5.23 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $8.68. The forecasts give the DiamondRock Hospitality Company stock a price target range of $12.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $2.50. The two limits represent an upside potential of 56.42% or -109.2%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 633.30% in the current quarter to $0.02, down from the $0.04 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.26, down -4.60% from $0.92 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.15 and $0.18. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.33 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 36 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 3 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 702,531 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 35,393. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 495,697 and 27,393 in purchases and sales respectively.

The Director had earlier sold another 8,000 DRH shares valued at $82880.0 on Jun 28. The shares were sold at $10.36 per share.

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP), on the other hand, is trading around $93.29 with a market cap of $75.84B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $119.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 21.61% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $8.06 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 42 times at American Express Company over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 14 times and accounting for 237,263 shares. Insider sales totaled 191,976 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 28 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -14.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.71M shares after the latest sales, with 8.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 86.60% with a share float percentage of 806.32M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with American Express Company having a total of 2,149 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Berkshire Hathaway, Inc with over 151.61 million shares worth more than $18.87 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Berkshire Hathaway, Inc held 18.76% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 49.44 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.15 billion and represent 6.12% of shares outstanding.