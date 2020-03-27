What Are These 2 Stocks Telling Us? – Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV), Exelon Corporation (EXC)

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: LYV) shares are -35.72% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.09% or $0.04 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -34.94% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 39.55% and -24.39% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 27, 2020, Cowen recommended the LYV stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Citigroup had Upgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 24, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $45.94 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $75.46. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 39.12.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -23.90% in the current quarter to -$0.41, down from the -$0.31 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.08, up 5.80% from -$0.02 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.79 and $0.58. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.62 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 41 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 20 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 2,048,315 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 322,697. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 927,290 and 92,530 in purchases and sales respectively.

Rowles Michael, a EVP & General Counsel at the company, bought 2,650 shares worth $99561.0 at $37.57 per share on Mar 12. The Director had earlier bought another 2,000 LYV shares valued at $85000.0 on Mar 13. The shares were bought at $42.50 per share. Rapino Michael (President & CEO) bought 25,650 shares at $38.98 per share on Mar 12 for a total of $999837.0 while KAHAN JAMES S, (Director) bought 600 shares on Mar 11 for $25776.0 with each share fetching $42.96.

Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC), on the other hand, is trading around $36.59 with a market cap of $36.34B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $54.53 and spell out a more modest performance – a 32.9% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.14 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 59 times at Exelon Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 37 times and accounting for 742,095 shares. Insider sales totaled 565,546 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 22 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 15.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.47M shares after the latest sales, with 43.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 81.70% with a share float percentage of 971.86M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Exelon Corporation having a total of 1,336 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 84.29 million shares worth more than $3.84 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.68% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 72.4 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.3 billion and represent 7.45% of shares outstanding.