What Are These 2 Stocks Telling Us? – OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI), GNC Holdings Inc. (GNC)

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) shares are -20.41% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 10.17% or $0.18 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -22.31% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 27.45% and -17.02% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 13, 2020, BofA/Merrill recommended the OGI stock is a Underperform, while earlier, Raymond James had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on January 15, 2020. 0 of the 15 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $1.95. The forecasts give the OrganiGram Holdings Inc. stock a price target range of $7.66 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $1.73. The two limits represent an upside potential of 74.54% or -12.72%.

GNC Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNC), on the other hand, is trading around $0.47 with a market cap of $30.24M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.32 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 10 times at GNC Holdings Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 8 times and accounting for 1,727,940 shares. Insider sales totaled 5,034 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 2 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 6.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 8.72M shares after the latest sales, with 24.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 3.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 56.80%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with GNC Holdings Inc. having a total of 133 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 7.71 million shares worth more than $20.83 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, FMR, LLC held 9.12% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 6.04 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $16.3 million and represent 7.14% of shares outstanding.