What Are These 2 Stocks Telling Us? – Tailored Brands Inc. (TLRD), Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI)

Tailored Brands Inc. (NYSE: TLRD) shares are -65.22% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -10.56% or -$0.17 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +35.85% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -69.68% down YTD and -66.12% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 13.39% and -55.83% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 14, 2019, B. Riley FBR recommended the TLRD stock is a Neutral, while earlier, B. Riley FBR had Reiterated the stock as a Neutral on December 12, 2019.

The stock currently trades at $1.44 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $4.63. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 68.9.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 13.20% in the current quarter to -$0.34, down from the $0.21 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.2, down -10.30% from $1.08 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.32 and $0.57. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.51 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 15 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 28 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 252,531 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 52,209. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Ask Carrie Ann, a Brand President,TMW and Moores at the company, bought 17,000 shares worth $64260.0 at $3.78 per share on Oct 10. The EVP and General Counsel had earlier bought another 13,369 TLRD shares valued at $51738.0 on Oct 10. The shares were bought at $3.87 per share. Lathi Dinesh S. (President and CEO) bought 10,000 shares at $4.00 per share on Oct 08 for a total of $40000.0 while Lathi Dinesh S., (President and CEO) bought 4,000 shares on Sep 27 for $16800.0 with each share fetching $4.20.

Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE:DRI), on the other hand, is trading around $60.56 with a market cap of $5.93B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $97.58 and spell out a more modest performance – a 37.94% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.6 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

DRI’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $246.2 million. This represented a 88.03% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $2.06 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.21 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.92 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (May 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $9.74 billion from $9.72 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $443.1 million, significantly higher than the $433.9 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $175.8 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 6 times at Darden Restaurants Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 3 times and accounting for 5,248 shares. Insider sales totaled 2,372 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 3 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 310.53k shares after the latest sales, with 1.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.25% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 95.10%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Darden Restaurants Inc. having a total of 1,026 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 14.29 million shares worth more than $1.56 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 11.76% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 13.82 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.51 billion and represent 11.37% of shares outstanding.