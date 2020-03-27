News

What Are These 2 Stocks Telling Us? – Verastem Inc. (VSTM), RELX PLC (RELX)

By Winifred Gerald

Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ: VSTM) shares are 91.04% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 12.28% or $0.28 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 86.86% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 37.63% and 27.36% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On May 10, 2019, Raymond James recommended the VSTM stock is a Mkt Perform, while earlier, BTIG Research had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on June 20, 2019. 4 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.50 to suggest that the VSTM stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 4 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $2.56 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $4.38. The forecasts give the Verastem Inc. stock a price target range of $6.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $2.75. The two limits represent an upside potential of 57.33% or 6.91%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -13.30% in the current quarter to -$0.22, up from the -$0.52 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.75, up 27.90% from -$2 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.17 and -$0.14. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.44 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 2 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 370,000 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

RELX PLC (NYSE:RELX), on the other hand, is trading around $21.39 with a market cap of $42.12B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $29.80 and spell out a more modest performance – a 28.22% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Insiders own 4.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.60% with a share float percentage of 1.93B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with RELX PLC having a total of 280 institutions that hold shares in the company.

