What should you know before buying stock in Grubhub Inc. (GRUB)

Grubhub Inc. (NYSE: GRUB) is -21.55% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.35 and a high of $80.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The GRUB stock was last observed hovering at around $35.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.41%.

Currently trading at $38.16, the stock is -9.63% and -23.09% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.18 million and changing 6.74% at the moment leaves the stock -31.18% off its SMA200. GRUB registered -42.31% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -32.30%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $46.86 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $49.27.

The stock witnessed a -22.71% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -21.45%, and is 3.67% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.21% over the week and 13.28% over the month.

Grubhub Inc. (GRUB) has around 2714 employees, a market worth around $3.49B and $1.31B in sales. and $1.31B in sales Fwd P/E is 87.12. Profit margin for the company is -1.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.02% and -52.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.10%).

Grubhub Inc. (GRUB) Analyst Forecasts

Grubhub Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.03 with sales reaching $357.21M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -123.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 10.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 10.30% in year-over-year returns.

Grubhub Inc. (GRUB) Top Institutional Holders

424 institutions hold shares in Grubhub Inc. (GRUB), with 332.46k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.36% while institutional investors hold 116.98% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 91.51M, and float is at 91.02M with Short Float at 19.00%. Institutions hold 116.56% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd with over 14.01 million shares valued at $681.38 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.25% of the GRUB Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Baillie Gifford and Company with 9.77 million shares valued at $475.09 million to account for 10.64% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 8.95 million shares representing 9.75% and valued at over $435.55 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 9.06% of the shares totaling 8.32 million with a market value of $404.63 million.

Grubhub Inc. (GRUB) Insider Activity

A total of 185 insider transactions have happened at Grubhub Inc. (GRUB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 89 and purchases happening 96 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DeWitt Adam, the company’s President, CFO and Treasurer. SEC filings show that DeWitt Adam sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 17 at a price of $45.00 per share for a total of $45000.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56488.0 shares.

Grubhub Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 16 that DeWitt Adam (President, CFO and Treasurer) sold a total of 1,200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 16 and was made at $34.00 per share for $40800.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 56488.0 shares of the GRUB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 03, Kucharski Brandt Walter (Prin. Acct. Officer/Controller) disposed off 104 shares at an average price of $49.00 for $5096.0. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Grubhub Inc. (GRUB).

Grubhub Inc. (GRUB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Flanigan’s Enterprises Inc. (BDL) that is trading -53.61% down over the past 12 months. Chanticleer Holdings Inc. (BURG) is -55.62% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -16.21% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 17.85 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.2.