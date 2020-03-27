What should you know before buying stock in Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION)

Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ: ZION) is -47.28% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.58 and a high of $52.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The ZION stock was last observed hovering at around $25.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.52% off its average median price target of $42.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.85% off the consensus price target high of $62.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are 2.25% higher than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $27.37, the stock is -13.23% and -32.71% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.71 million and changing 5.88% at the moment leaves the stock -38.78% off its SMA200. ZION registered -39.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -38.31%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $45.04 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $46.37.

The stock witnessed a -34.55% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -46.89%, and is 0.44% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.83% over the week and 7.46% over the month.

Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) has around 10188 employees, a market worth around $4.55B and $2.68B in sales. and $2.68B in sales Current P/E ratio is 6.57 and Fwd P/E is 6.29. Profit margin for the company is 28.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.07% and -47.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.50%).

Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) is a “Overweight”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 15 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Zions Bancorporation National Association is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.1 with sales reaching $726.76M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 2.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 5.90% in year-over-year returns.

Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) Top Institutional Holders

708 institutions hold shares in Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION), with 2.73M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.56% while institutional investors hold 105.87% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 166.25M, and float is at 162.36M with Short Float at 16.44%. Institutions hold 104.21% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 20.61 million shares valued at $1.07 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 12.49% of the ZION Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 12.87 million shares valued at $668.39 million to account for 7.81% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Invesco Ltd. which holds 10.74 million shares representing 6.51% and valued at over $557.6 million, while State Street Corporation holds 5.66% of the shares totaling 9.34 million with a market value of $484.74 million.

Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) Insider Activity

A total of 274 insider transactions have happened at Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 236 and purchases happening 38 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by STEPHENS STEVEN DAN, the company’s Executive Vice President. SEC filings show that STEPHENS STEVEN DAN sold 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 18 at a price of $45.16 per share for a total of $361280.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66068.0 shares.

Zions Bancorporation National Association disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 12 that ANDERSON A SCOTT (Exec VP and) sold a total of 4,631 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 12 and was made at $46.20 per share for $213974.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 33834.0 shares of the ZION stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 12, ANDERSON A SCOTT (Exec VP and) disposed off 1,500 shares at an average price of $46.29 for $69434.0. The insider now directly holds 33,834 shares of Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION).

Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Glacier Bancorp Inc. (GBCI) that is trading -11.52% down over the past 12 months. Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) is -20.07% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -5.8% from the last report on May 14, 2019 to stand at a total of 26.1 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 11.52.