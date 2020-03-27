Which institution holds the most shares in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB) is -42.92% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $33.71 and a high of $98.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The LYB stock was last observed hovering at around $52.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.83% off its average median price target of $65.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.82% off the consensus price target high of $96.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are -19.84% lower than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $53.93, the stock is -3.42% and -25.67% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.14 million and changing 3.51% at the moment leaves the stock -35.21% off its SMA200. LYB registered -35.41% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -37.90%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $66.94 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $84.17.

The stock witnessed a -27.50% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -42.99%, and is 24.75% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.25% over the week and 10.82% over the month.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) has around 19100 employees, a market worth around $16.88B and $34.73B in sales. and $34.73B in sales Current P/E ratio is 5.61 and Fwd P/E is 5.51. Profit margin for the company is 9.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 59.98% and -45.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.20%).

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) is a “Overweight”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/24/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.89 with sales reaching $7.91B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -20.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -8.10% year-over-year.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) Top Institutional Holders

1,216 institutions hold shares in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB), with 78.11M shares held by insiders accounting for 23.42% while institutional investors hold 93.99% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 313.03M, and float is at 255.44M with Short Float at 2.34%. Institutions hold 71.98% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Capital World Investors with over 22.07 million shares valued at $2.09 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 6.62% of the LYB Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 21.48 million shares valued at $2.03 billion to account for 6.44% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 20.55 million shares representing 6.16% and valued at over $1.94 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 3.60% of the shares totaling 12.02 million with a market value of $1.14 billion.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) Insider Activity

A total of 87 insider transactions have happened at LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 41 and purchases happening 46 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Foley Kimberly A, the company’s VP Health Safety & Environment. SEC filings show that Foley Kimberly A bought 1,465 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 10 at a price of $60.18 per share for a total of $88164.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 17643.0 shares.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 09 that Guilfoyle James D (EVP, Adv Polymer Sol & Sup Chn) bought a total of 330 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 09 and was made at $59.98 per share for $19793.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 26444.0 shares of the LYB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 09, Patel Bhavesh V. (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 7,346 shares at an average price of $64.51 for $473890.0. The insider now directly holds 202,721 shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB).

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Sasol Limited (SSL) that is -93.17% lower over the past 12 months. Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK) is -39.33% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -9.75% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 6.08 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.63.