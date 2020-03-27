Which institution holds the most shares in Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP)

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NYSE: PAGP) is -67.07% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.04 and a high of $25.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The PAGP stock was last observed hovering at around $6.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 76.0% off the consensus price target high of $26.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -24.8% lower than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.24, the stock is -29.83% and -55.05% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.43 million and changing -1.73% at the moment leaves the stock -67.74% off its SMA200. PAGP registered -74.70% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -71.08%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.09 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.41.

The stock witnessed a -56.36% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -67.52%, and is 30.54% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.29% over the week and 17.88% over the month.

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) has around 5000 employees, a market worth around $1.13B and $33.67B in sales. and $33.67B in sales Current P/E ratio is 3.11 and Fwd P/E is 3.45. Profit margin for the company is 1.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 105.26% and -75.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.50%).

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Plains GP Holdings L.P. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.42 with sales reaching $8.45B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -7.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -7.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -2.10% in year-over-year returns.

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) Top Institutional Holders

370 institutions hold shares in Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP), with institutional investors hold 90.07% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 87.36% of the Float.

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by ARMSTRONG GREG L, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that ARMSTRONG GREG L bought 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 18 at a price of $3.80 per share for a total of $380000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.87 million shares.

Plains GP Holdings L.P. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 18 that SINNOTT ROBERT V (Director) bought a total of 75,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 18 and was made at $3.41 per share for $255750.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 193368.0 shares of the PAGP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 17, SINNOTT ROBERT V (Director) acquired 25,000 shares at an average price of $4.90 for $122500.0. The insider now directly holds 118,368 shares of Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP).

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) that is trading -29.90% down over the past 12 months. Holly Energy Partners L.P. (HEP) is -58.59% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 25.97% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.85 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.87.