Which institution holds the most shares in Sea Limited (SE)

Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) is 13.72% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.83 and a high of $52.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The SE stock was last observed hovering at around $44.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.7% off its average median price target of $56.65 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.63% off the consensus price target high of $65.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 16.07% higher than the price target low of $54.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $45.74, the stock is 1.24% and 0.31% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.06 million and changing 3.86% at the moment leaves the stock 24.36% off its SMA200. SE registered 92.18% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 41.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $46.37 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $38.10.

The stock witnessed a -1.46% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.92%, and is 15.21% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.91% over the week and 7.71% over the month.

Sea Limited (SE) has around 22600 employees, a market worth around $22.40B and $2.18B in sales. and $2.18B in sales Profit margin for the company is -67.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 109.53% and -13.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-38.30%).

Sea Limited (SE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sea Limited (SE) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sea Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.32 with sales reaching $936.91M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -18.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 40.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 61.90% in year-over-year returns.

Sea Limited (SE) Top Institutional Holders

346 institutions hold shares in Sea Limited (SE), with 8.59M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.87% while institutional investors hold 79.48% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 489.62M, and float is at 58.96M with Short Float at 44.40%. Institutions hold 78.00% of the Float.