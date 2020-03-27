Which institution holds the most shares in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE: TWO) is -68.81% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.52 and a high of $15.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The TWO stock was last observed hovering at around $4.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.12% off its average median price target of $15.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 71.5% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 68.55% higher than the price target low of $14.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.56, the stock is -54.27% and -65.26% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 20.7 million and changing -2.56% at the moment leaves the stock -66.25% off its SMA200. TWO registered -67.08% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -66.50%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.2434 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.7345.

The stock witnessed a -69.04% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -69.68%, and is -13.31% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 49.69% over the week and 27.12% over the month.

and $1.23B in sales Current P/E ratio is 5.49 and Fwd P/E is 2.90. Profit margin for the company is 20.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 80.95% and -71.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.90%).

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.34 with sales reaching $72.79M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 274.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 11.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -11.20% in year-over-year returns.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) Top Institutional Holders

409 institutions hold shares in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO), with 3.14M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.15% while institutional investors hold 62.88% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 295.99M, and float is at 270.48M with Short Float at 1.73%. Institutions hold 62.15% of the Float.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GREENBERG WILLIAM ROSS, the company’s Co-Chief Investment Officer. SEC filings show that GREENBERG WILLIAM ROSS sold 10,341 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 30 at a price of $15.20 per share for a total of $157155.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 187296.0 shares.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 30 that KOEPPEN MATTHEW (Co-Chief Investment Officer) sold a total of 5,579 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 30 and was made at $15.20 per share for $84781.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 169462.0 shares of the TWO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 30, RISKEY MARY KATHRYN (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 2,533 shares at an average price of $15.20 for $38502.0. The insider now directly holds 112,289 shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO).

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) that is trading -36.87% down over the past 12 months. Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) is -38.09% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 18.26% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.37 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.67.