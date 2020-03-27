Which Institutions Own Shares In BGC Partners Inc. (BGCP)?

BGC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: BGCP) is -45.12% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.26 and a high of $6.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The BGCP stock was last observed hovering at around $3.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $8.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 63.78% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 59.25% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.26, the stock is -14.73% and -33.75% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.66 million and changing 0.93% at the moment leaves the stock -38.93% off its SMA200. BGCP registered -37.79% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -42.10%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.5086 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.3853.

The stock witnessed a -34.93% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -45.48%, and is 11.26% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.79% over the week and 11.09% over the month.

BGC Partners Inc. (BGCP) has around 5200 employees, a market worth around $1.42B and $2.10B in sales. and $2.10B in sales Current P/E ratio is 20.37 and Fwd P/E is 4.62. Profit margin for the company is 2.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 44.25% and -46.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.80%).

BGC Partners Inc. (BGCP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BGC Partners Inc. (BGCP) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BGC Partners Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.17 with sales reaching $578.15M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -55.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 8.00% in year-over-year returns.

BGC Partners Inc. (BGCP) Top Institutional Holders

293 institutions hold shares in BGC Partners Inc. (BGCP), with 32.2M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.07% while institutional investors hold 66.25% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 436.55M, and float is at 436.55M with Short Float at 1.59%. Institutions hold 60.24% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 26.8 million shares valued at $159.2 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.85% of the BGCP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Principal Financial Group, Inc. with 18.6 million shares valued at $110.47 million to account for 6.14% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Cardinal Capital Management LLC which holds 14.93 million shares representing 4.93% and valued at over $88.69 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 4.24% of the shares totaling 12.84 million with a market value of $76.27 million.

BGC Partners Inc. (BGCP) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at BGC Partners Inc. (BGCP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times.

BGC Partners Inc. (BGCP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) that is trading 8.97% up over the past 12 months. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) is 8.07% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 3.66% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.52 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.15.