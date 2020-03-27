Which Institutions Own Shares In Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN)?

Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE: BEN) is -29.87% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.29 and a high of $35.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The BEN stock was last observed hovering at around $16.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.43% off its average median price target of $21.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.52% off the consensus price target high of $27.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -13.87% lower than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.22, the stock is -7.60% and -20.81% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.61 million and changing 8.52% at the moment leaves the stock -34.02% off its SMA200. BEN registered -44.49% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -36.71%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $21.98 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $25.78.

The stock witnessed a -20.82% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -30.30%, and is -6.23% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.99% over the week and 9.62% over the month.

Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) has around 9600 employees, a market worth around $9.23B and $5.78B in sales. and $5.78B in sales Current P/E ratio is 7.25 and Fwd P/E is 8.23. Profit margin for the company is 21.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.16% and -49.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.50%).

Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) is a “Underweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.40, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Franklin Resources Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/24/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.52 with sales reaching $1.37B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -26.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -6.50% year-over-year.

Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) Top Institutional Holders

772 institutions hold shares in Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN), with 227.09M shares held by insiders accounting for 45.70% while institutional investors hold 93.95% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 506.36M, and float is at 269.81M with Short Float at 11.08%. Institutions hold 51.01% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 36.13 million shares valued at $938.64 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.27% of the BEN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is State Street Corporation with 24.48 million shares valued at $635.96 million to account for 4.93% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 23.74 million shares representing 4.78% and valued at over $616.71 million, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 3.18% of the shares totaling 15.82 million with a market value of $411.03 million.

Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Tyle Craig Steven, the company’s EVP & General Counsel. SEC filings show that Tyle Craig Steven sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 02 at a price of $21.95 per share for a total of $109750.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104403.0 shares.

Franklin Resources Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 26 that JOHNSON RUPERT H JR (Vice Chairman) sold a total of 400,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 26 and was made at $26.26 per share for $10.51 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 102.45 million shares of the BEN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 02, Tyle Craig Steven (EVP & General Counsel) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $27.57 for $137850.0. The insider now directly holds 108,793 shares of Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN).

Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Federated Hermes Inc. (FHI) that is trading -35.16% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 0.1% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 31.17 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.02.