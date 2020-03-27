Which Institutions Own Shares In Mattel Inc. (MAT)?

Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) is -33.14% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.53 and a high of $14.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The MAT stock was last observed hovering at around $8.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.52% off its average median price target of $14.38 for the next 12 months. It is also 54.7% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are 9.4% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.06, the stock is -6.82% and -26.05% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.52 million and changing 6.09% at the moment leaves the stock -23.64% off its SMA200. MAT registered -31.16% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -17.56%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.34 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.05.

The stock witnessed a -22.23% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -34.91%, and is 6.59% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.69% over the week and 11.79% over the month.

Mattel Inc. (MAT) has around 24000 employees, a market worth around $3.16B and $4.50B in sales. and $4.50B in sales Fwd P/E is 21.47. Profit margin for the company is -4.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 38.74% and -38.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.50%).

Mattel Inc. (MAT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Mattel Inc. (MAT) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Mattel Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/16/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.41 with sales reaching $672.27M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 59.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.20% in year-over-year returns.

Mattel Inc. (MAT) Top Institutional Holders

427 institutions hold shares in Mattel Inc. (MAT), with 1.22M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.35% while institutional investors hold 116.35% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 348.51M, and float is at 345.65M with Short Float at 17.12%. Institutions hold 115.94% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Primecap Management Company with over 51.51 million shares valued at $697.94 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.85% of the MAT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Edgepoint Investment Group Inc. with 41.26 million shares valued at $559.05 million to account for 11.89% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dodge & Cox Inc which holds 38.93 million shares representing 11.22% and valued at over $527.53 million, while Capital Research Global Investors holds 10.02% of the shares totaling 34.75 million with a market value of $470.87 million.

Mattel Inc. (MAT) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at Mattel Inc. (MAT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 15 times.

Mattel Inc. (MAT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hasbro Inc. (HAS) that is trading -19.54% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -0.19% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 58.01 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.24.