Which Institutions Own Shares In Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (MBT)?

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (NYSE: MBT) is -21.20% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.20 and a high of $11.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The MBT stock was last observed hovering at around $7.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.66% off its average median price target of $740.36 for the next 12 months. It is also 99.13% off the consensus price target high of $889.26 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are 98.75% higher than the price target low of $620.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.74, the stock is -5.13% and -19.14% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.24 million and changing 9.32% at the moment leaves the stock -11.84% off its SMA200. MBT registered 2.81% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -2.69%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.20 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.27.

The stock witnessed a -24.85% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.73%, and is 13.16% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.73% over the week and 6.25% over the month.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (MBT) has around 65102 employees, a market worth around $7.20B and $5.90B in sales. and $5.90B in sales Current P/E ratio is 11.01 and Fwd P/E is 8.21. Profit margin for the company is 11.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.84% and -29.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.50%).

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (MBT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (MBT) is a “Buy”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/26/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.21 with sales reaching $1.84B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -14.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 12.50% in year-over-year returns.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (MBT) Top Institutional Holders

381 institutions hold shares in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (MBT), with institutional investors hold 34.06% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 929.75M, and float is at 462.63M with Short Float at 0.62%. Institutions hold 34.06% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Lazard Asset Management LLC with over 51.63 million shares valued at $390.3 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.19% of the MBT Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 30.63 million shares valued at $231.53 million to account for 7.82% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 27.65 million shares representing 7.07% and valued at over $209.06 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 3.94% of the shares totaling 15.43 million with a market value of $116.63 million.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (MBT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) that is trading -20.44% down over the past 12 months. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC) is -6.04% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 18.41% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.88 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.99.