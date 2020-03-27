Which Institutions Own Shares In TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (TRTX)?

TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE: TRTX) is -71.63% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.25 and a high of $21.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The TRTX stock was last observed hovering at around $3.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.34% off its average median price target of $21.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 73.86% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -43.75% lower than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.75, the stock is -57.16% and -67.56% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.79 million and changing 68.62% at the moment leaves the stock -70.30% off its SMA200. TRTX registered -71.22% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -71.77%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.52 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.26.

The stock witnessed a -71.38% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -72.17%, and is -23.23% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 46.04% over the week and 23.40% over the month.

and $341.60M in sales Current P/E ratio is 3.33 and Fwd P/E is 3.26. Profit margin for the company is 36.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 76.92% and -73.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.20%).

TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (TRTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (TRTX) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.43 with sales reaching $42.28M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 1.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 13.60% in year-over-year returns.

TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (TRTX) Top Institutional Holders

216 institutions hold shares in TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (TRTX), with 8.73M shares held by insiders accounting for 11.43% while institutional investors hold 99.50% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 55.09M, and float is at 55.09M with Short Float at 2.28%. Institutions hold 88.13% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Tpg Group Holdings (sbs) Advisors, Inc. with over 6.51 million shares valued at $131.86 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.51% of the TRTX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.23 million shares valued at $105.93 million to account for 6.84% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 4.81 million shares representing 6.30% and valued at over $97.55 million, while Ieq Capital, Llc holds 5.04% of the shares totaling 3.85 million with a market value of $78.05 million.

TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (TRTX) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (TRTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Gillmore Michael, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Gillmore Michael bought 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 18 at a price of $5.01 per share for a total of $2503.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 500.0 shares.

TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 18 that Smith Peter A. (Vice President) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 18 and was made at $5.63 per share for $28150.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 120207.0 shares of the TRTX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 16, Smith Peter A. (Vice President) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $11.51 for $115100.0. The insider now directly holds 115,207 shares of TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (TRTX).

TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (TRTX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Realty Income Corporation (O) that is trading -20.54% down over the past 12 months. New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) is -71.04% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -4.17% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.25 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.86.