Who are the Institutional Holders in Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY)?

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) is -63.53% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.09 and a high of $13.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The RLGY stock was last observed hovering at around $3.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 73.85% off the consensus price target high of $13.50 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 55.88% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.53, the stock is -39.85% and -61.57% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.21 million and changing 3.52% at the moment leaves the stock -55.55% off its SMA200. RLGY registered -69.83% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -42.41%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.7189 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.8241.

The stock witnessed a -69.46% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -63.65%, and is 16.50% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 22.93% over the week and 19.28% over the month.

Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY) has around 10150 employees, a market worth around $307.46M and $5.60B in sales. and $5.60B in sales Fwd P/E is 2.76. Profit margin for the company is -3.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 68.90% and -74.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.00%).

Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Realogy Holdings Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.61 with sales reaching $1.1B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -192.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -5.40% in year-over-year returns.

Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY) Top Institutional Holders

300 institutions hold shares in Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY), with 1.61M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.41% while institutional investors hold 137.99% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 136.05% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 18.71 million shares valued at $181.14 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.24% of the RLGY Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 18.33 million shares valued at $177.45 million to account for 15.91% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Southeastern Asset Management Inc/tn/ which holds 16.58 million shares representing 14.38% and valued at over $160.46 million, while Edgepoint Investment Group Inc. holds 12.75% of the shares totaling 14.7 million with a market value of $142.26 million.

Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY) Insider Activity

A total of 39 insider transactions have happened at Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 26 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by HAILEY V ANN, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that HAILEY V ANN bought 14,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 06 at a price of $8.17 per share for a total of $114380.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 54661.0 shares.

Realogy Holdings Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 05 that Silva Enrique (Director) bought a total of 11,570 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 05 and was made at $8.61 per share for $99618.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 32612.0 shares of the RLGY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 03, Helmkamp Katrina L (Pres/CEO, Cartus Corporation) acquired 20,000 shares at an average price of $8.44 for $168800.0. The insider now directly holds 97,655 shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY).

Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL) that is trading -32.76% down over the past 12 months. The St. Joe Company (JOE) is 2.67% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -29.57% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 30.19 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.27.