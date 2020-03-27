Who are the Institutional Holders in The Macerich Company (MAC)?

The Macerich Company (NYSE: MAC) is -74.37% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.51 and a high of $44.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The MAC stock was last observed hovering at around $7.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.83% off its average median price target of $23.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 87.89% off the consensus price target high of $57.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -15.0% lower than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.90, the stock is -51.17% and -65.63% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.51 million and changing -10.74% at the moment leaves the stock -74.74% off its SMA200. MAC registered -84.08% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -78.47%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.13 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $25.27.

The stock witnessed a -67.80% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -73.83%, and is -10.51% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 22.11% over the week and 17.95% over the month.

The Macerich Company (MAC) has around 723 employees, a market worth around $838.35M and $927.50M in sales. and $927.50M in sales Current P/E ratio is 10.19 and Fwd P/E is 25.00. Profit margin for the company is 10.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.11% and -84.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.60%).

The Macerich Company (MAC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Macerich Company (MAC) is a “Hold”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Macerich Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.02 with sales reaching $211.03M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 62.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -6.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -2.80% in year-over-year returns.

The Macerich Company (MAC) Top Institutional Holders

480 institutions hold shares in The Macerich Company (MAC), with 720.61k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.51% while institutional investors hold 117.11% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 116.52% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board with over 23.29 million shares valued at $626.87 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.48% of the MAC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 19.55 million shares valued at $526.41 million to account for 13.84% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Cohen & Steers Inc. which holds 17.28 million shares representing 12.23% and valued at over $465.29 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 9.82% of the shares totaling 13.87 million with a market value of $373.47 million.

The Macerich Company (MAC) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at The Macerich Company (MAC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Volk Kenneth, the company’s EVP, Business Development. SEC filings show that Volk Kenneth bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 20 at a price of $7.99 per share for a total of $79850.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 26357.0 shares.

The Macerich Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 18 that Kingsmore Scott W (Chief Financial Officer) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 18 and was made at $6.32 per share for $63178.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 22518.0 shares of the MAC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 18, Menard Ann C (Chief Legal Officer/Secretary) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $6.95 for $69458.0. The insider now directly holds 10,000 shares of The Macerich Company (MAC).

The Macerich Company (MAC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CBL & Associates Properties Inc. (CBL) that is trading -79.86% down over the past 12 months. Taubman Centers Inc. (TCO) is -8.93% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -12.6% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 38.24 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.15.